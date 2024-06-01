Argus Upgrades Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) to Strong-Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Gen Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

GEN stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. Gen Digital has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.81 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 49.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Gen Digital Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

