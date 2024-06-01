Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,793 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 1.3% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $97,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.32 and a 12 month high of $329.04. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

