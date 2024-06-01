AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.