ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.60.

ATI Stock Up 0.1 %

ATI stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ATI by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

