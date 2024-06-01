Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

