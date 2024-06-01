Barclays Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $63.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.