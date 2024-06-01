Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. Baxter International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

