Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $104.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BDC opened at $95.69 on Friday. Belden has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 33,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

