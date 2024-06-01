BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLRX

BioLineRx Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of BLRX stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.