Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,334.23 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $67,705.14 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,334.23 billion and approximately $12.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $461.46 or 0.00681574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00089902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,706,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

