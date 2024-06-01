Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

