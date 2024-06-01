Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $14.33

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

