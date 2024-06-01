Brokerages Set Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Price Target at $11.00

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
NYSE NR opened at $8.48 on Monday. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 2.78.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $169.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
