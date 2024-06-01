Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 378 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $11.01 on Friday, hitting $287.12. 2,230,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,294. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

