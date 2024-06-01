Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,252 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. 1,323,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $357.59. The company has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.