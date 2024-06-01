Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $23.90 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $4.01 on Friday, hitting $244.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.53 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

