Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $904,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,830,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

