Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.74. 2,982,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

