Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,990 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 553,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,393. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.