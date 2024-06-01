Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 19,387 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $91.01. 2,216,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,876. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

