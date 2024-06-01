Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,840 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. 2,945,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

