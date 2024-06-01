Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.19% of Bruker worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bruker by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,080,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,724,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 422,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bruker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,664,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after buying an additional 562,684 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,844,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.51. 2,020,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

