Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 778.9% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.06 and a 200 day moving average of $394.81. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

