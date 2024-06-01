Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,140,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

