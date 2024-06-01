Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 7,555 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.6 %

SYY traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.82. 6,278,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,168. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

