Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Stock Up 2.0 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.