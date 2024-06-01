Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALT opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.