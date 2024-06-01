Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Argos stock remained flat at $10.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

