Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,051 shares of company stock worth $2,461,183. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

