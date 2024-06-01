Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,086,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

