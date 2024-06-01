Clear Investment Research LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,007,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 616,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 144,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. 722,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,435. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.