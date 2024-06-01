Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 1,020 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,130. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

