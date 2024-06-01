Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.24. 4,176,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,304. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

