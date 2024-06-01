Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $75.43.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

