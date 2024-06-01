Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

