Comparing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $108.03, suggesting a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.55 billion 7.07 $403.31 million $4.08 25.16 Equity Commonwealth $60.52 million 34.24 $91.16 million $0.79 24.44

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 28.78% 8.92% 4.82% Equity Commonwealth 156.11% 4.14% 3.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 4 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,800 apartment homes in 176 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 16 consecutive years, most recently ranking #33.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

