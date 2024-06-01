Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered Comstock Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 12,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

