Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,540,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.2 %

American Express stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,102,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.85. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC increased their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.