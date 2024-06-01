Condor Capital Management Has $87.76 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $489.99. The stock has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.02 and a 200 day moving average of $455.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

