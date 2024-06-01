Condor Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.
VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.13. 2,172,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
