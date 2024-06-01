Condor Capital Management Sells 2,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 48,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,437,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,030,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 297,832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

