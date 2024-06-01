Condor Capital Management Sells 24,546 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 275,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.