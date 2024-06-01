Condor Capital Management Sells 24,546 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,546 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF comprises 0.9% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.
Shares of BATS:ITM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 275,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27.
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
