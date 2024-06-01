Condor Capital Management Sells 403 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.30. 1,147,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $63.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.