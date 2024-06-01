Condor Capital Management Sells 70,910 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,910 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after acquiring an additional 224,498 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 273.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.