Condor Capital Management Sells 823 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,919,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.45 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,965 shares of company stock worth $390,715,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

