Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.10.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 17,219 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $430,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,515. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

