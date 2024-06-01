Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.6 %

GLW traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,377,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,778. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

