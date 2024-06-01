Cronos (CRO) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $6.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00053098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

