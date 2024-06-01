Desjardins Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,644,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,069,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

