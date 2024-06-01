DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $14.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

DLocal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

